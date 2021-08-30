Rambus Demonstrates Industry-first PCIe® 5.0 Digital Controller IP For FPGAs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (RMBS) - Get Rambus Inc. Report, a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Rambus has demonstrated its PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 digital controller IP on leading FPGA platforms. PCIe 5.0 performance at 32 GT/s in FPGAs using a soft controller is an industry first, and another demonstration of technical leadership from Rambus. This capability expands the use models of FPGAs by enabling multi-instance, switching and bridging applications and accelerates the performance of FPGAs used in defense, networking, and test and measurement markets.

"We've achieved a new industry benchmark with the demonstration our PCIe 5.0 controller operating at 32 GT/s on popular FPGA platforms," said Scott Houghton, general manager of Interface IP at Rambus. "With the growing importance of FPGAs in markets from defense to the data center, this solution developed by the newly-acquired PLDA team expands the Rambus portfolio and offers the next level of performance for mission-critical applications."

Features of the Rambus PCIe 5.0 Digital Controller:

Verified on leading FPGA platforms

Supports up to 32 GT/s data rates

Backwards compatible to PCIe 4.0 and 3.1/3.0

Supports Endpoint, Root-port, Dual-mode, and Switch-port configurations

Supports up to 64 Physical Functions (PF), 512 Virtual Functions (VF)

Supports AER, ECRC, ECC, MSI, MSI-X, multi-function, crosslink, DOE, CMA over DOE, and other optional features and ECNs

About Rambus Inc.Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Press Contact: Cori PasinettiRambus Corporate Communicationst: (650) 309-6226 cpasinetti@rambus.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rambus-demonstrates-industry-first-pcie-5-0-digital-controller-ip-for-fpgas-301365226.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.