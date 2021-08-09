Ramar Foods' Premium Brand Magnolia Launches Boba Ice Cream

PITTSBURG, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramar Foods continues to expand its premium ice cream brand, Magnolia, by launching eight flavors of boba ice cream. The pint-size Magnolia Boba Ice Cream line is available in various grocery stores.

It's the best of both treats--premium Magnolia Ice Cream and boba combined into one. The new Magnolia Boba Line will be a combination of the flavors you know and love, plus four new flavors. The entire line will be available in pint sizes, and the flavors include:

Ube

Mango

Coffee

Green Tea

Wintermelon

Honeydew

Brown Sugar

Jasmine Milk Tea

"The team is excited to be part of the boba trend; we are bringing the flavors our consumers love with a new twist while introducing new milk tea flavors to the Magnolia line," said Vaneza Agustin, the Marketing Coordinator at Ramar Foods.

According to the Ramar Foods team, the texture of the boba is as soft as you would expect in a boba drink, and that it would pair well with their premium ice cream. Typically, boba pearls are made with tapioca starch that hardens when frozen; however, their team made sure the consumers experienced perfectly chewy boba with every scoop of ice cream.

The entire Magnolia Boba Ice Cream line will be available in the frozen aisle of various local grocery stores and on www.magnoliaicecream.com. For more information on the launch, visit their Instagram @magnoliaicecream and Facebook Magnolia Ice Cream USA.

About Magnolia Ice Cream Magnolia Ice Cream is carefully crafted to bring you the fruits to experience endless summers. The fruits include the flavors you know in mango, avocado, coconut, purple yam and all other tropical fruit goodness churned into a delicious, creamy ice cream. Available in big tubs, pints and bars. Grab a tub at your local Asian stores and enjoy endless summers!

Learn more about Magnolia Ice Cream www.magnoliaicecream.com and stay updated on Instagram, @magnoliaicecream and Facebook, Magnolia Ice Cream USA.

Magnolia Ice Cream is manufactured by parent company, Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com.

Press Contact: Jemm Magaling Group:Divine Creative Studios (on behalf of Ramar Foods) Email: jemm@divinecreativestudio.com

Related Images magnolia-boba-ice-cream.jpg Magnolia Boba Ice Cream Introducing Eight Flavors of Magnolia Boba Ice Cream.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramar-foods-premium-brand-magnolia-launches-boba-ice-cream-301350851.html

SOURCE Ramar Foods