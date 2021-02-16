RAM Partners Properties Earn Industry-Leading Online Reputation In 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners LLC, a full-service real estate management company overseeing approximately 44,000 apartments throughout the United States, today announced J Turner Research recognized 46 of its communities for their online reputations.

A premier multifamily housing industry research firm providing resident survey and reputation management services to the apartment industry, J Turner Research produces the Elite 1% ORA Power Rankings annually. It compiles the top 1% of more than 122,000 properties nationwide with the apartment industry's highest online reputation assessment score. With 46 communities achieving Elite 1% status, more than 25% of RAM communities earned the designation - including five properties in the top 100.

RAM, which J Turner has ranked in the Elite category for seven consecutive years, also holds the highest percentage of communities in the Elite 1% compared to other National Multifamily Housing Council Top 50 Largest Managers. As of January 2021, RAM also has the highest ORA score of the Top 50 Management companies. The national average ORA score is 65.73, while RAM has an average score of 82.76.

"RAM has always been steadfast in our core value of providing excellence to our residents," said Bill Leseman, president of RAM Partners. "We are honored and humbled to be recognized for that commitment in the Elite 1%. While 2020 was a unique year for the multifamily industry, I am proud of how the RAM team quickly implemented strategies to ensure that our industry-leading level of service remained consistent for our residents and our teams."

The industry benchmark for online reputation, the ORA score is based on a statistical model that aggregates review ratings on multiple online sites using a 100-point scale. A total of 1,303 properties earned the Elite 1% designation in 2020. Eligibility requirements include a property registering a minimum ORA score of 90 and with at least 20 online reviews.

RAM Properties in the top 100 included The Citizen (27th)., Greystone Summit Knoxville (32nd), Foxland Crossing (70th), Greystone Pointe (75th), and Greystone at Oakland (78th).

RAM Partners specializes in multi-family community management for a variety of third-party owners. From its inception in 1989, RAM Partners has established an excellent track record of successful apartment management, as well as an unsurpassed reputation for its commitment to quality customer service. For more information, visit www.rampartnersllc.com.

