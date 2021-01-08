Ralphs Pharmacies Provide First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Health Care Professionals In Southern California

Grocer has begun administering vaccine to store pharmacists and other health care providers in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties per county public health guidelines.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs, a division of The Kroger Co. (KR) - Get Report, has announced that it has obtained a supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has begun administering vaccinations to its pharmacists and ancillary pharmacy staff as well as other health care providers at its 50 pharmacies in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties. There is no cost for the vaccinations.

Additionally, Ralphs Pharmacy locations in San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties and City of Long Beach will receive the COVID-19 vaccine the week of January 11.

The vaccinations are currently only available for those eligible as part of the first tiers of Phase 1A of county public health COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Phases. Individuals will need to complete a disclosure form declaring they are eligible for the Phase 1A distribution.

"Our most urgent priority throughout this pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores and access to fresh, affordable food," said Dr. Linh Lee, Director of Pharmacy/Health & Wellness at Ralphs. "We are pleased that through our advocacy efforts our frontline associates have been moved to Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution."

Ralphs will follow guidance from local health departments on the vaccine distribution plan for the general public.

With 50 pharmacies throughout Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, Ralphs' presence in local communities provides the unique ability to efficiently administer the vaccine. The vaccine will roll out to the all 77 Ralphs Pharmacies throughout Southern California and the Central Coast as soon it becomes available through local health departments.

"We are confident in the safety of the vaccine based on the thorough clinical trials and assurances from the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," continued Dr. Lee. "Additionally, Ralphs pharmacists will provide monitoring for 15-30 minutes after the vaccination is administered for any potential immediate reaction that could occur."

Throughout the pandemic, Ralphs has remained an industry leader in offering at-home and free drive-through COVID-19 testing solutions. Supported by its team of experienced healthcare providers, Ralphs has assisted Kroger in conducting over 250,000 COVID-19 tests nationally since April. Kroger also continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to all Ralphs' frontline associates.

More recently, Ralphs and The Kroger Co. became the nation's first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers for just $25. Rapid antibody testing helps inform patients if they previously have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and results are typically ready in around 15 minutes.

Customers can learn more about rapid antibody testing at Ralphs and schedule an appointment here.

About RalphsAt Ralphs, a company of The Kroger Co. (KR) - Get Report, we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 20,000 associates in 188 stores who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Southern California and the Central Coast. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ralphs-pharmacies-provide-first-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-to-health-care-professionals-in-southern-california-301203471.html

SOURCE Ralphs Grocery Company