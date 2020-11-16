Ralph Lauren Named As Official Outfitter Of The Australian Open

The Australian Open and Ralph Lauren Corporation today announced a new, global long-term partnership. Ralph Lauren has been named Official Outfitter of the Australian Open and will outfit all on-court officials, including the AO ballkids and chair umpires, in a specially-designed collection of apparel and accessories.

"We are delighted to welcome Ralph Lauren to the Australian Open family and proud to partner with this prestigious global brand who have a role in some of the world's biggest sporting events," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said. "The Ralph Lauren style and sophistication will bring a fresh new look to the Australian Open and the uniform designs reflect the contemporary, playful and premium AO brand. Our shared commitment to excellence, innovation and creativity, along with a deep connection to history and tradition, form the base of this exciting new long-term partnership."

"For over 50 years, the Polo brand has embodied a spirit of sporty elegance and we are thrilled to partner with the Australian Open, adding this iconic event to Ralph Lauren's incredible portfolio of sports partnerships. The Australian Open is well known for its energy and personality and is a natural alignment for our brand as we continue our commitment to the world of sports and reaching consumers through their areas of passion," Ralph Lauren Chief Innovation and Branding Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, David Lauren said.

The Ralph Lauren Australian Open uniforms are inspired by the fresh energy and playful spirit of the tournament. Supporting the Company's commitment to sustainability, the fabric making up items in the uniform - the Polo shirt, short, skort and cap - will be made from yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles. The fabric will also have functional performance features, like stretch, moisture-wicking properties and UV protection, all constructed for active play.

For the duration of the tournament, Polo Ralph Lauren's on-site store will feature the custom Create-Your-Own program for the first time in Australia, alongside an assortment of classic Polo icons. Customers will be able to personalize an array of products with their name or initials including Polo Shirts, pullovers and totes.

The partnership will kick off at AO 2021 and supports Ralph Lauren's strategy to deliver sustainable growth and value creation - specifically supporting its priority to win over a new generation through high impact global events. The Australian Open's 2020 global viewing audience reached 900 million homes daily across more than 215 territories, also aligning with the Company's objective of exposure in key markets including Australia and Southeast Asia.

This is the third Grand Slam tournament in the Ralph Lauren portfolio, alongside Wimbledon and the US Open. Other prestigious sporting partnerships for the brand include the US Olympic and Paralympic teams, the PGA of America and the PGA Championship, the US Ryder Cup Team, the US Open Golf Championship and American Junior Golf Association.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) - Get Report is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrance and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

