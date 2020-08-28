Ralph Lauren Honors New York City's Frontline Workers At The 2020 US Open Tennis Championships

At the 2020 US Open, New York City's unsung heroes will be taking center stage as Ralph Lauren honors frontline workers, on the lines of the USTA Billie Jean King National Center's center court. The names of over 150 individual essential workers from New York City's Mount Sinai Health System will be emblazoned on the back of each of the 2020 ballperson uniforms, in recognition of their incredible efforts in the battle against COVID-19 in New York City - the worldwide center of the global pandemic. In-depth profiles of nine of these frontline workers will be spotlighted on Ralphlauren.com and through a social media campaign.

"Ralph Lauren is celebrating a different kind of hero at the tournament this year - the selfless men and women who are risking their lives every single day out on the frontlines. The return of the US Open is such an inspirational milestone for New York City and we wanted to honor the bravery of the frontline workers, and the unwavering resiliency of the city in these unprecedented times," said David Lauren, Vice Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer.

For the first time ever, the US Open will be held without spectators, and all on-court US Open staff will wear the Polo High-Filtration Face Mask. The specially designed mask is constructed to filter out 95% of airborne particles with replaceable filters and is treated with an anti-microbial coating to preserve fabric freshness. The masks will be available for purchase on Ralphlauren.com and the Polo App beginning in October, and 100% of the profits from the sale of the masks will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation.

In addition, Ralph Lauren will donate 50,000 units of tennis and athletic clothing products to the USTA Foundation, which supports nationwide programs that provide low-cost tennis instruction and education to children in underserved communities, as part of the Company's recently announced donation of approximately 1.5 million units to support families in need and frontline workers. This builds on the Company's overall commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts, including the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation's $10 million pledge and the production of 250,000 masks and 25,000 gowns for frontline workers.

Polo Ralph Lauren has been the Official Outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships since 2005, providing uniforms for all on-court officials and ballpersons. The 2020 US Open Polo Shirt was created through Polo's "Create-Your-Own" program, which allows customers to create fully customized apparel, and is available for purchase online at RalphLauren.com and on the Polo App for the duration of the tournament.

