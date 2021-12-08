Ralph Hosker Retires From Belron Canada And Returns To The UK Michel Savard Is Named President Of Belron Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Belron ® Canada is proud to announce Michel Savard as its next President. Ralph Hosker, who has been Belron Canada's CEO since 2009, has made the decision to return to the UK and retire from Belron Canada on April 1, 2022, however he will remain in the business as an advisor to Tom Feeney, Executive Chairman, Belron North America, until June 30, 2022.

20 years ago, Hosker joined Belron International as the Global Supply Chain Director and held the responsibility of overseeing the Supply Chain for the entire Belron group. Then, in 2009, he moved to Canada to take on the role of leading the business in the position of President.

Under Hosker's leadership, Belron Canada has gone through many changes and grown to be the undisputed leader in its field. Strongly influenced by his vision for the organization, Hosker committed to employee engagement and customer-driven strategies and built a value driven culture that will be the bedrock of Belron's continued success in the future.

"Michel is the right person to serve as Belron Canada CEO at this pivotal moment," said Hosker. "He is an outstanding leader and brings a deep understanding of the company to this role. This nomination reinforces our confidence in Michel to sustain the company momentum."

Since joining Belron Canada in 2009, Michel Savard was Vice President, Customer Experience. He has transformed the business over his tenure by building strong teams, focusing on great execution, and instilling high standards. Through the years, he took on added responsibilities including Wholesale Operations, Franchising, and Supply Chain which prepared him for his new role.

"I see and believe in Belron Canada's future potential and I am confident that we have the leadership, experience and skills needed to achieve the company's goals", said Savard. "Our people are at the heart of our decisions, and together we built a culture that exemplifies teamwork at its finest — with passionate employees dedicated to serving our valued customers and partners. I look forward to driving our company forward while staying true to our purpose and philosophies. It's an honour to assume this role during a time of transformation and opportunity."

Hosker will be transitioning with Savard over the next four months until he retires.

About Belron CanadaBelron Canada is the Canadian division of Belron International, a company that brings unique expertise, strict security standards, personalized service, leading-edge technologies and a comprehensive training program that makes it an undisputed world leader in auto glass repair, replacement and ADAS camera recalibration. With a network of more than 325 service centres, 30 distribution centres / warehouses and more than 1,200 employees in the 10 provinces, Belron Canada provides a local service to its customers. Belron Canada stands out for its pan-Canadian presence with Lebeau Vitres d'autos®, DURO®, Speedy Glass®, Apple Auto Glass® and Broco Auto Glass® banners.

About Safelite Group Safelite® Group is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services provider and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

About Belron International:Operating in 40 countries across 6 continents through wholly owned and franchise operations, Belron is home to around 27,000 employees who served 14.9 million customers in 2020. Belron is the world's leading vehicle glass repair and replacement group. Our key brands include Safelite AutoGlass®, Safelite® Solutions, Carglass®. For more information regarding Belron Canada please visit: www.belroncanada.com

SOURCE Belron Canada Inc.