Rally House Opens 14th Texas Location

HURST, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, opened their latest location in Texas at The Shops at North East Mall. The store is near TJ Maxx, across the street from Old Navy and Ulta.

They say everything is bigger in Texas and that stands true for Rally House. Dallas has become one of the biggest markets for the company, now home to 14 locations in the metro area. "Our Texas customers have been loyal to us since we came to the area in 2009. Their pride for their state and teams, like the Cowboys and the Stars, makes us the ideal shopping location," said CEO, Aaron Liebert. "As we continue to expand in the market, we are able to bring in more products for colleges and high schools to appeal to as many customers as we can. We provide an excellent shopping experience here at Rally House that you can't find anywhere else."

In addition to selling local DFW and Texas apparel, the new location will sell products for teams such as: Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks, Stars, Texas Longhorns, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech, North Texas and much more.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 90 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more local updates, head to www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-hurst or follow Rally House Hurst on Facebook ( @RallyHurst ) and Instagram ( @rallyhurst ).

About Rally House Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 90+ locations across nine states.

