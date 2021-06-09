Rally House Opens 13th Store In Texas

FRISCO, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is expanding greatly into the Lone Star state with the second location in the Frisco area. The store opened on Friday, May 28 th and is located at Stonebriar Centre between Aerie and Kids Footlocker on the upper level.

Rally House CEO, Aaron Liebert, is not surprised by the growth in the Dallas metro area, " Texas was one of the first regions we expanded to and Texas has supported us from the first location in Plano to now our thirteenth," said Liebert. "By catering to locals, college alumni and professional team fans, we cater to all new and old fans of the area."

In addition to selling local apparel, Rally House Stonebriar will carry apparel for the Texas Rangers, FC Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Baylor Bears, OU Sooners, LSU Tigers and more!

Rally House offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 80 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more updates, please visit Rally House Stonebriar on Facebook (@RallyStonebriar), Instagram (rallystonebriar) or online ( https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-stonebriar)

About Rally HouseRally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates over 80 locations across ten states.

