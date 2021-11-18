Rally Foundation For Childhood Cancer Research Signature Event Raises $1.1M

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Delta Double Play Benefit Bash raised $1.1M+ for Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. This signature event was held Friday, November 12, at the Georgia Aquarium. This special event raises critical funding to support advances in research for improved treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures for childhood cancer.

The funds raised this year are in addition to the $9.4M+ the event has raised since 2007.

Seven-time MLB All-Star and 2017 World Series Champion Brian McCann and his wife Ashley were honorary chairs of the event. As longtime supporters and spokespeople, their wish is to empower communities to join the fight for better treatments for all children battling cancer.

"Delta is honored to be the title sponsor of the annual Delta Double Play Benefit Bash," said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. "We are committed to partnering with Rally in the fight against childhood cancer."

Dean Crowe, Founder and CEO of Rally, thanked Delta and all event sponsors, saying, "Rally is honored and humbled by our corporate sponsors. Their commitment to our mission and kids batteling the cancer beast is inspiring."

Delta Air Lines has been the title sponsor of the Benefit Bash since 2009. Additional support includes employee participation, and the personal dedication of Delta's CEO, who ran the New York City Marathon in 2014 and 2018.

Presenting Sponsors included: DoMyOwn.com, Georgia Pacific, Ashley & Brian McCann, Chipper Jones, and Jet Sports Management.

About Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research

Cancer is the number one disease killer of kids in America ages 1 to 19. Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research (Rally), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, empowers volunteers across the country to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures. Since its founding in 2005, Rally has awarded $22 million in grants, funding research projects worldwide and has secured $29 million from the Department of Defense Medical Research Program for cancers in children, adolescents and young adults. For every dollar raised, 93 cents supports Rally's mission. Rally holds the highest rankings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar. For more information, visit RallyFoundation.org.

