Rakuten Advertising Brings On Magnite To Further Monetize Rakuten TV Inventory Across Europe

LONDON, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (MGNI) - Get Report, the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced Rakuten Advertising will leverage the Magnite CTV platform across Europe to broaden advertiser and agency access to inventory on Rakuten TV AVOD service.

Magnite's CTV platform further expands Rakuten Advertising's access to technology built to properly handle the nuances of long-form video, resulting in high quality advertising and viewing experiences. Rakuten TV sits within Rakuten Advertising's unified portfolio, where advertisers can buy media across a variety of channels.

Rakuten TV is the first VOD platform in Europe combining TVOD (Transactional video-on-demand), SVOD (Subscription video-on-demand) and AVOD (Advertising video-on-demand) services. The ad-supported offering provides a wide range of content with an extensive line-up of linear channels from global networks, top European media groups and the platform's own thematic channels that deliver curated content from Hollywood and local studios; as well as more than 10,000 titles available on-demand. Rakuten TV currently reaches more than 90 million households thanks to its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app in Smart TV devices. Over 12 million unique viewers across Europe tune into Rakuten TV monthly, with 95% of users watching on CTV.

Ad-supported streaming is on the rise in Europe. Magnite's recent consumer study " CTV in the EU5: The Future Forward" showed that 63% of TV viewers watched AVOD content weekly.

"We are very pleased to be working with Magnite to further enable brands to utilise Rakuten TV inventory alongside their existing CTV activity in Europe," says James Collins, SVP Media at Rakuten Advertising. "We were impressed by Magnite's expertise in delivering seamless ad experiences fit for CTV and this collaboration demonstrates that the movement into programmatic for CTV is continuing at pace."

"We are excited to support Rakuten TV's growth as more consumers gravitate towards high quality ad-supported streaming services in Europe," said James Brown, Head of International at Magnite. "We are working closely with the Rakuten TV team to leverage their platform data to help advertisers initiate more effective addressable campaigns, which will have the added benefit of helping Rakuten TV better understand buying behaviour."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (MGNI) - Get Report, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Rakuten Advertising Rakuten Advertising provides advertising technology and consumer insights to the world's leading brands and retailers. Working with agencies and brands around the world, Rakuten Advertising unites technology, client strategy and consumer insights to deliver advertising experiences that drive increased brand awareness and marketing performance. With access to Rakuten's global audiences, media, content networks and consumer research, Rakuten Advertising creates the right conditions to reach new customers and sustain long-lasting loyalty. It is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, offices in Australia, Singapore, Brazil, France, Germany, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and throughout the United States. Learn more at https://rakutenadvertising.com/ .

About Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is the first video-on-demand and live-streaming platform in Europe combining TVoD (Transactional Video-on-Demand), SVoD (Subscription Video-on-Demand), AVoD (Advertising Video-on-Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) services, delivering a universe of content and simplifying the entertainment experience.

The TVoD service offers an authentic cinematic experience with the latest releases to buy or rent in high audio and video quality. The SVoD service allows subscription to the premium service Starzplay. The advertising-supported offering comprises AVoD and FAST services. The AVoD service features more than 10,000 titles available on-demand, including films, documentaries and series from Hollywood and local studios, as well as the Rakuten Stories catalogue with Original and Exclusive content. The FAST service consists of an extensive line-up of over 90 free linear channels from global networks, top European broadcasters and media groups, and the platform's own thematic channels with curated content.

Rakuten TV is available in 43 European territories and currently reaches more than 90 million households via its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app in Smart TV devices. www.rakuten.tv

Rakuten TV is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., one of the worlds' leading internet services companies, with a focus on e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications. Rakuten is the official partner for FC Barcelona, the NBA, the Golden State Warriors, Davis Cup and Spartan Race.

