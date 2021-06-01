Rajat Taneja Appointed To MSCI Inc. Board Of Directors

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) - Get Report, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Rajat Taneja, President of Technology for Visa Inc., has been appointed to serve as an independent director on MSCI's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective June 1, 2021. Mr. Taneja will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Mr. Taneja, the Board will be comprised of 10 directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Rajat to the MSCI Board," said Henry A. Fernandez, MSCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Rajat has 30 years of global technology, innovation and research and development experience, and I am confident that he will provide invaluable insight into the continuing transformation of MSCI's data and technology capabilities, as we seek to increasingly leverage cutting edge data processing technologies, democratize the data points underlying our solutions and deliver enhanced user experiences, " added Mr. Fernandez.

"This is an exciting time to join the MSCI Board and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and advising MSCI's management team on the next evolution of MSCI's data and technology strategy," said Mr. Taneja. "I welcome the opportunity to contribute to MSCI's future growth and to help MSCI pursue its mission of empowering its clients to build better portfolios for a better world," added Mr. Taneja.

Mr. Taneja, age 56, has held the role of President of Technology for Visa Inc. ("Visa") since September 2019. He joined Visa in November 2013 and served as Executive Vice President of Technology and Operations until August 2019. Prior to joining Visa, Mr. Taneja was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Electronic Arts Inc. from October 2011 until November 2013. From August 1996 until October 2011, he served in various roles at Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft"), including as the Corporate Vice President, Commerce Division. At Microsoft, Mr. Taneja led the development and deployment of commerce and transaction technologies across its connected services, the company's online digital advertising platforms, and its first business online service offering. Mr. Taneja served on the board of directors of Ellie Mae from June 2015 until April 2019, including on its Technology and Cybersecurity Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Taneja holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Jadavpur University and a Master of Business Administration from Washington State University.

