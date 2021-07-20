Raise A Glass To Celebrate Canadian Beer Day On October 6, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The third annual day dedicated to the Canadian beer and brewing industry - Canadian Beer Day - occurs on October 6, 2021, with coast-to-coast celebrations at local breweries, pubs, restaurants or at home with loved ones.

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The third annual day dedicated to the Canadian beer and brewing industry - Canadian Beer Day - occurs on October 6, 2021, with coast-to-coast celebrations at local breweries, pubs, restaurants or at home with loved ones. Canadian brewers, beer enthusiasts, and the various local businesses tied to the production and sale of beer across the country will be raising a glass to #CheersAgain on this #CDNBeerDay - recognizing the positive impact beer has on our lives, culture, communities and economy.

Canadian Beer Day is dedicated to celebrating beer and the thousands of Canadians involved in brewing, selling, delivering, serving - and enjoying - the beverage loved by millions across the country. The celebration, which occurs every year on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, recognizes and celebrates beer and breweries in Canada and those throughout its supply chain - agriculture, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, tourism and hospitality.

"Beer brings Canadians together, and it's been a part of our country's culture and communities for generations. The last 16 months have been a challenging time for Canadians and businesses, specifically those in hospitality, making beer's role in bringing friends and family together more important than ever," said Dana Miller, Director, Communications and Engagement for Beer Canada.

"Whether in a small or larger group this year, we hope that Canadians will join us in support of our brewers, restauranteurs, barley farmers and all those connected to beer by raising a glass of your favourite Canadian-made beer on October 6," Miller added.

Canadian brewers directly employ over 19,000 Canadians, and approximately 149,000 jobs across Canada's hospitality, tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors are supported by the production and sale of beer.

Canadian Beer Day is all about celebrating the beverage Canadians love and the positive contributions brewers make throughout the year. To find out more, visit www.canadianbeerday.ca.

To find out more about statistics and trends surrounding the beer industry in Canada, visit industry.beercanada.com/statistics.

QUICK FACTS

85% of the beer consumed in Canada is made in Canada .

is made in . The production and sale of beer supports approximately 149,000 Canadian jobs.

Over 19,000 Canadians work in breweries across the country.

Canada is home to over 1,200 breweries.

is home to over 1,200 breweries. Beer contributes $13.6 billion to Canada's GDP annually.

ABOUT BEER CANADA

Beer Canada is the voice of the people who make our nation's beers. Our members account for 90% of the beer produced in Canada. The sale of beer supports 149,000 Canadian jobs, generates $14 billion in Gross Domestic Product and $5.7 billion in government tax revenues.

Beer Canada has represented Canadian brewers since 1943 and offers the most comprehensive and timely statistical overview of monthly and annual trends in the beer industry.

