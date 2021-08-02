Raintree Systems' Low-code/No-Code Software Solutions Are Game-Changers For Specialty Practices

Executives will be onsite at HIMSS21 to demonstrate how specialty practices can work with Raintree to customize solutions that accelerate growth and profitability

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, the premier Low Code/No Code software solutions provider for the healthcare Industry, offers scalable, flexible, functional, and cost-effective alternatives to "one-size-fits-all" software platforms that often create more problems than they solve.

"Our easily configurable, all-in-one platform provides both business efficiency and patient engagement tools that enhance care, optimize staff productivity and streamline operations," said Terrence D. Sims, President of Strategic Growth & Marketing at Raintree. "Too often, off-the-shelf practice management technology fails to meet the unique needs and functionality requirements of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, rehab, behavioral health, chiropractic, podiatry, pain management and other specialty practices."

Our Low Code/No Code platform delivers multiple benefits for practices looking for better options than large, complex systems develop for general medical practices and enterprise hospital systems. With no-code platforms, no coding at all is required to set up the system. Low-code application platforms (LCAP) empower practices to easily make their own modifications to the software system foundation that Raintree provides - with or without the help of Raintree's experts.

Airrosti, which operates a nationwide network of clinics devoted to helping patients resolve pain through its specialized soft tissue treatment, has relied on Raintree's low-code platform to fuel exponential growth in patient volume over the past 10 years. Recognizing the need for a customizable system that could easily be tailored to the straightforward requirements of its focused treatment and reimbursement model, Airrosti partnered with Raintree to tailor its scheduling, clinical documentation, billing and patient communication systems - and to develop new solutions as its needs evolved.

Join in-person or virtually at HIMSS21 in Las Vegas August 9-13 to learn about how Raintree Systems can help specialty practices, healthcare services or solutions companies accelerate growth and profitability by providing flexible software functionality through proven configurable tools, workflows and features.

Raintree Solutions' Exhibitor Meeting Room is MP4873 and welcomes anyone interested in learning more to stop by. Others not able to attend HIMSS can request a demo or consultation by contacting lowcode@raintreeinc.com or visit www.raintreeinc.com/interoperability .

About Raintree Systems

Raintree Systems is an industry leading software solutions company that provides the most complete, comprehensive, and custom configurable solutions for the healthcare marketplace. Raintree has a proven track record of success and client satisfaction in patient engagement & communications, revenue cycle management (RCM), physical therapy & rehabilitation, rheumatology, pulmonology, ambulatory surgery, behavioral health, long-term pediatric rehabilitation, chiropractic, pain medicine, and billing service sectors. With more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000+ users deployed, in more than 50 specialties, our customer base includes commercial, nonprofit and government agencies across the US. Raintree's commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes them from other providers in the market.

