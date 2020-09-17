Rainshine Entertainment And UK Based Five Fifty Five Partner To Develop And Produce Extraordinary Stories For Audiences Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainshine Entertainment and Five Fifty Five announce an exciting strategic joint venture, where the two companies will work together to develop, produce, and distribute extraordinary long and short-form film and TV formats, audio podcasts, and Extended Reality (XR) content for audiences worldwide.

Rainshine Entertainment is a leading entertainment company that creates, nurtures and develops content studios, which create fabulous content for Indian and global audiences, and Five Fifty Five is an award-winning UK based media company committed to content worth creating.

This joint association brings together two passionate minds from the industry - successful Entrepreneur, Investor and Consultant, Neeraj Bhargava, who is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rainshine Entertainment, and Kate Baxter, an award-winning international Filmmaker, Actor and Creative Director, and the Founder and CEO of Five Fifty Five. Leveraging the expertise and strengths of the two companies, this partnership unites them in their common endeavor to offer consumers a diverse and enthralling range of stories that spans genres and audiences.

Together, the companies hope to provide a platform for communities globally to tell their own unique stories, with a focus on the marginalized, the misunderstood, the overlooked, and the unheard. All this with a strong belief in consumerism being best driven by sustainability.

Working closely with Creative Director Kate Baxter and her team from Five Fifty Five, this partnership will be supported by two other key members of the Rainshine team - Kiran Nithyanand, SVP, Emerging Business, and Harleen Chadha, Sr. Product Manager.

Setting the wheels in motion, the initial set of IP franchises to be launched through this partnership include an untitled project, directed by Marine Corps Veteran and GLAAD-award-nominated filmmaker Elegance Bratton; an untitled Raoni Metuktire project, directed by Kate Baxter, about the first environmentalist and 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Raoni Metuktire, and edited by award-winning E duardo Serrano; and The Dark Lady, based on the bestselling research and book 'Shakespeare 's Dark Lady' by Dr. John Hudson. Rainshine Entertainment and Five Fifty Five will also join hands to create a wide range of podcasts, led by Jack Bowman, an award-winning audio fiction writer, director and producer, and Sandra Labady, well-known audio and digital content producer.

Commenting on the new venture, Kate Baxter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Five Fifty Five,said, "Working alongside my colleague and friend, Neeraj Bhargava, I am thrilled to see opportunities for Five Fifty Five 's international content to be produced and distributed to a global audience. Our partnership provides a wider platform for Five Fifty Five 's development incubator which includes 50+ creatives across 5 continents, speaking 30+ languages. Never in history has there been a more urgent and opportune moment for the unheard voices we develop and support to be spread through traditional channels."

"We are a team of passionate storytellers with a constant endeavor to offer high quality and engaging content across formats and genres. Staying true to this, we are delighted to partner with Five Fifty Five, a company that echoes what we believe in. This association presents an exciting opportunity to broaden the scope of our offerings and facilitate the global distribution of our combined work to a more diversified audience worldwide," said Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Rainshine Entertainment.

Here 's a sneak peek into the impressive line-up of content that will be rolled out first as part of this joint venture:

Untitled project - Directed by Marine Corps Veteran and GLAAD-award-nominated filmmaker Elegance Bratton, this is the story of the first African American regiment to fight in WWI, and how they moved the world against all odds on and off the battlefield. The project is a global, music-heavy, action-driven political-commentary that is a highly demanded show in the current social environment.

- Directed by Marine Corps Veteran and GLAAD-award-nominated filmmaker Elegance Bratton, this is the story of the first African American regiment to fight in WWI, and how they moved the world against all odds on and off the battlefield. The project is a global, music-heavy, action-driven political-commentary that is a highly demanded show in the current social environment. Untitled Raoni Metuktire p roject - Directed by Kate Baxter and edited by award-winning Eduardo Serrano , this is the story of the first environmentalist and 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Raoni Metuktire, whose village is now in critical danger due to Brazilian president Bolsonaro's urgency to overtake their land and the Amazon rainforest, for international business deals with the likes of Donald Trump .

Directed by and edited by award-winning , this is the story of the first environmentalist and 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Raoni Metuktire, whose village is now in critical danger due to Brazilian president Bolsonaro's urgency to overtake their land and the Amazon rainforest, for international business deals with the likes of . The Dark Lady - Based on the bestselling research and book 'Shakespeare's Dark Lady' by John Hudson , The Dark Lady is a shocking, hard-hitting, truly global true story about the critical thinking of the black Jewess credited with writing much of Shakespeare's work.

- Based on the bestselling research and book 'Shakespeare's Dark Lady' by , The Dark Lady is a shocking, hard-hitting, truly global true story about the critical thinking of the black Jewess credited with writing much of Shakespeare's work. Podcasts- Our Fiction and Non-Fiction departments have multiple genre-bending podcasts under development.

About Rainshine Entertainment:

Rainshine Entertainment is a global entertainment company that nurtures, creates, and develops content studios that create fabulous content aimed at audiences worldwide, and build sustainable businesses. Transcending both digital and traditional media, the company 's content covers a wide variety of formats and genres, including young adult romance and drama, comedy, crime and thrillers, biographical stories, documentaries and docu-dramas, kids and animation, podcasts, gaming and branded content. With offices in Mumbai, Los Angeles, and London, Rainshine partners with talent, content creators, and distributors globally.

Rainshine is committed to building a nimble and driven company that embraces diversity while valuing curiosity, levity, generosity, virtuosity, and tenacity as its core principles.

To view more content from Rainshine Entertainment, please visit www.Rainshine.com and follow our social media handles:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RainshineEntertainment/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/rainshine-entertainment/

About Five Fifty Five:

Five Fifty Five is an award-winning UK based media company where authentic storytelling, technology, and social entrepreneurship merge. Committed to championing ground-breaking stories and voices. We employ a diverse network of creatives across 5 continents, to create impactful, innovative content that shifts perspectives on age-old-tales that are right for the now. From concept to distribution, we make media with an impact as every project has a cause attached. Our departments range in focus from classical film and TV, XR and audio, to cutting edge commercial.

We believe media is our education, our information and it shapes and feeds the public. It should be as diverse as we are, focusing on the tiniest groups rather than the largest, for global gain and understanding.

This thinking, along with the hope to open the first ever 'human-centered' ad agency, sets us apart from other media groups. We know that the future products in any industry are only as purchasable as they are sustainable and practical for humanity to survive the health, social, financial and environmental crises we are in now, and that remains ahead of us. Therefore, we only choose entertainment, art, news, information, characters and storytelling that we are obsessed with and that has a cause attached, with an urgency and a passion that cannot be quenched.

To view more content from Five Fifty Five, please visit fivefiftyfivefilms.com and follow our journey on the below channels.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/555_films?lang=en Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivefiftyfivefilms/?hl=en Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/fivefiftyfiveproductions/ Vimeo - https://vimeo.com/fivefiftyfive LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/five-fifty-five-productions/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rainshine-entertainment-and-uk-based-five-fifty-five-partner-to-develop-and-produce-extraordinary-stories-for-audiences-worldwide-301133389.html

SOURCE Rainshine Entertainment Private Limited