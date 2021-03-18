Rainforest Car Wash Prepares To Host Ohio's First Ever Car Wash Easter Egg Hunt

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash, home of the famous Haunted Car Wash, is putting a pandemic-safe spin on Easter this year, hosting Ohio's first Car Wash Easter Egg Hunt. Each Rainforest Unlimited car wash member or customer who gets a car wash from March 29 th - April 3 rd has an opportunity to hunt for eggs inside the tunnels. All Rainforest locations will have tunnels filled with eggs to find. Count them up from inside your vehicle and enter your finds to win free washes and more. There's even a special golden egg to locate. Those who spy the golden egg are eligible to win bigger prizes, up to and including a Nintendo Switch.

"We're thrilled to be hosting Ohio's first ever car wash Easter Egg Hunt. Rainforest Car Wash is known to our local communities as an innovator of fun, creative, family-friendly events that add joy and brightness to daily life. This Easter Egg Hunt event is our latest way of helping keep our community uplifted and inspired as we come into springtime," said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest's District Manager.

You can enjoy this unique spin on an Easter Egg Hunt at any Rainforest Car Wash location, including Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, Medina, and newly added Avon! Learn more about how to participate at rfwash.com/egghunt.

"We look forward to having you join us for this EGGcellent adventure. Make sure to stop by your nearest Rainforest Car Wash location and spot as many eggs as you can for a chance at the best prizes. We'll see you in the Rainforest," said Bencivenni.

Rainforest Car Wash is an experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves Ohio with four convenient wash locations in the greater Cleveland area. The wash is committed to helping people achieve a better clean, an escape from the day-to-day, and a family-friendly jungle adventure, delivering an exceptional clean and an unforgettable experience for every customer.

To learn more about Rainforest Car Wash, visit rfwash.com.

