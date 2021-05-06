Raines Feldman Adds Renowned Trustee And Litigation Partners To Its Growing Practice Groups

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned insolvency law, fiduciary and fraud litigation attorneys Kathy Bazoian Phelps ( Los Angeles) and David Castleman ( New York) have joined Raines Feldman LLP to expand its growing fiduciary, litigation and...

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned insolvency law, fiduciary and fraud litigation attorneys Kathy Bazoian Phelps ( Los Angeles) and David Castleman ( New York) have joined Raines Feldman LLP to expand its growing fiduciary, litigation and restructuring practice groups.

Co-author of The Ponzi Book: A Legal Resource for Unraveling Ponzi Schemes, Kathy brings a deep experience and understanding to her cases which often include representing SEC appointed receivers in high-profile fraud cases.

Former Sullivan & Cromwell LLP attorney and Assistant Attorney General in the New York Investor Protection Bureau, Dave's practice focuses on representing federal equity receivers in disputes involving financial matters and complex litigation in state and federal courts.

"We are very excited to welcome Kathy and Dave to the Raines Feldman team" says Jonathan Littrell, Raines Feldman's Managing Partner. "Their impressive backgrounds and reputation as some of the best in the business aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing high-caliber work to our valued clients."

"Kathy and Dave will enable Raines Feldman to provide a broader range of services in the areas of fiduciary representation and fraud litigation to our core high stakes litigation and restructuring practice groups" says Miles Feldman, a founding partner and chair of the firm's Complex Litigation practice group.

Kathy and Dave are also looking forward to joining Raines Feldman, "We are extremely excited to join Raines Feldman's team of elite lawyers. Their broad practice capabilities and pedigree of excellence fits perfectly with our clients' needs and we are thrilled to be part of the firm's growth and success" says Kathy.

