Rainbow PUSH Convenes The 21st Global Automotive Virtual Summit

DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry will pause during the pandemic to discuss the status of the industry through a diversity lens at the 21st Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit, an initiative of Citizenship Education Fund on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. After three consecutive years of more than 17 million automobiles sold annually, the auto industry is recalibrating with post-covid solutions.

This year's Summit will commence with Reverend Jesse Jackson, president and founder of Rainbow Push, giving opening remarks. More than 1,000 automotive executives, entrepreneurs, suppliers, dealers, manufacturers, government officials and consumers will participate virtually in the automotive industry's premier event for African Americans and other minorities.

This year's theme, "Moving the Economic Needle Towards Equality," will focus on the segue to equal opportunities for African American suppliers, dealers and professionals. Experts will provide the virtual attendees with "real-time" data that will prepare businesses with opportunities in the automotive industry.

Although the auto industry has been disrupted by the virus, the mission of the Summit remains tenable. "We will continue to shine the light on the inequities in the auto industry while strengthening the relationships with African Americans companies and automakers, " said Jackson. "During the last 21 years, Rainbow PUSH has altered the business modality of several automakers through the rankings of the Rainbow PUSH Automotive Diversity Scorecard. We will continue our advocacy to make America a more perfect union."

Since the pandemic has been so disruptive, the Scorecard was not issued in 2020, but it will resume in 2021.

About Rainbow PUSH: The Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project encourages and engenders the full and equitable participation of minorities in the growth and well-being of the global automotive industry. By creating meaningful awareness, fostering knowledge and understanding, and facilitating functional partnerships and healthy collaborations, the Automotive Project enables minorities to participate fully in employment, procurement, marketing, advertising, dealer development and board membership opportunities in the industry.

For more information, please visit http://automotiveproject.org. 21st Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive SummitEvent Highlights:

Vice Presidents of Global PurchasingPanelists: Jonathan Jennings - Vice President, Global Commodity and Supplier Technical Assistance, Ford Motor Company Shilpan Amin - Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors Robert Young - Group Vice President, Purchasing, Supplier Engineering Development & Cost Planning, Toyota Motor North America

State of Black Businesses Panelists: Adrienne Trimble, President & CEO, National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Damon Lester, President, National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)Dr. Ken Harris, President and CEO, National Business League (NBL)

Chief Diversity Officers Panelists:Ken Barrett - Global Chief Diversity Officer, General MotorsLottie Holland - Head of Talent, Acquisition, Diversity, Inclusion & Engagement, FCA North America Yvette Hunsicker - Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and the Office of Inclusion & Diversity, Honda North America, Inc.

Rainbow PUSH will also recognize its college scholarship recipients, led by General Motors Scholars, Toyota Fellows and KIA Ambassadors. Moreover, Suburu of America has announced its partnership with Rainbow PUSH to provide six scholarships in the area of automotive technology in Camden, New Jersey, home of its corporate headquarters.

The prestigious Benchmark Awards will be awarded to Ford Motor Company for its humanitarian efforts and to Toyota Motor North America for its stance on social justice. Ford Motor Company will also announce the recipients of its national Unsung Heroes program, which was created to recognize individuals whose actions uplifted the African American community during COVID-19.

