Rain-X® Voted as Product of the Year 2021 Winner

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEW Rain-X® Glass Water-Repellent Aerosol Spray, the latest water repellency windshield treatment that dramatically improves wet-weather driving visibility, has been voted as Product of the Year for 2021. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by 40,000 American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. Rain-X® Glass Water-Repellent has been awarded the top honors as the most innovative product in the Car Care category.

Rain-X® Water-Repellent Aerosol Spray is the newest and easiest-to-use addition to the Rain-X® well-known expertise in dramatically improving driving visibility and safety, especially during inclement weathers. Its advanced InstaClear TM technology requires much less time and effort to activate compared to other traditional products. Simply spray on and wipe off - no buffing required - and you are all set for the road, whatever the weather!

Consumer shopping behavior has rapidly shifted in the past year, and the annual Product of the Year Awards provides a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. With heightened online purchasing and decreased sampling opportunities, Product of the Year helps shoppers quickly cut through the clutter to save time and money with their distinctive red seal.

" For all the obvious reasons, shoppers are spending less time in the supermarket than ever, but still crave new and innovative products to light up these difficult times. Because of this, we are more excited than ever to announce the 2021 Product of the Year winners and help shoppers find that 'great new product' when it matters most, however they do their shopping this year," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year® Management. " What makes Product of the Year so trusted is our unique process, which gives shoppers the confidence that each product with our iconic red logo is backed by 40,000 Americans. That's a powerful advantage for our 2021 winners, as a Product of the Year Award positions them as THE innovative leader in their category."

"We're honored to have our new Rain-X Glass Water-Repellent Aerosol Spray recognized as the 2021 Product of the Year Award winner of the car care category," said Nathan Nguyen, Senior Brand Manager, ITW Global Brands. "The votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers backing this award is a powerful testament to the innovative quality of this product and a great start to a successful market launch!"

For over 30 years globally and 13 years in the USA, Product of the Year has championed brands by awarding their highly-coveted red seal to products that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients.

The 41 winners of the 2021 Product of the Year Awards across various consumer product goods industries were celebrated in a Virtual Awards Show, presented by Saturday Day Night Live alumni Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, on DailyMail.com. As additional resources, the 2021 Product of the Year winners are also highlighted in partnership with Hearst, including WomansDay.com, a leading online lifestyle destination, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications, including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News, Convenience Store News and CBD Retail Insights.

For further information about the 2021 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com and check out this year's digital winner's catalog, "Inside Innovation," to learn more.

About ITW Global BrandsITW Global Brands, headquartered in Houston, specializes in servicing the automotive aftermarket, selling car care products under the Rain-X®, Black Magic®, Gumout®, Blue Coral® and No Touch® brands. These brands compete in the wiper blade, appearance chemical and performance product segments. Many of our brands are leaders in their respective categories.

ITW Global Brands products are sold in do-it-yourself retailers like Walmart, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Target, Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, NAPA Auto Parts and Amazon. ITW Global Brands is most admired for the strong heritage of its brands and continuous product innovation. To learn more about ITW Global Brands, visit http://www.itwgb.com.

About Product of the Year: Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar :Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

