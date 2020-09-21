Rail Safety Week 2020 - Be Rail Smart And Help Us Prevent Accidents And Injuries At Rail Crossings

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (CNI) - Get Report today launched its rail safety awareness campaign kicking off Rail Safety Week 2020 across North America. Rail Safety Week is September 21-27 this year and CN Police Service (CNPS) will be out in communities across CN's network, in compliance with Covid-19 protocols, to raise awareness about the potentially devastating consequences of trespassing on rail tracks and disregarding rail safety signs and devices at level crossings.

"2020 has been a challenging year for everybody, but it's important to remember that the Coronavirus is not the only danger out there. As an essential service, railways have been an important part of most people's lives and the supply chain whether it's transporting goods, for travel or for transportation. Each year more than 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured in rail crossing and trespassing incidents. Rail safety is everyone's responsibility, year-round. We're asking everyone to keep this in mind, not just for this week, but throughout the year. "- Stephen Covey, chief of police and chief security officer at CN

With work patterns disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, CN reminds all drivers and pedestrians to be extra vigilant when using level crossings that they may not have used as frequently in recent months.

"We ask people to stay alert, even at level crossings they are familiar with, stop and take the time look and listen for trains and please be patient and adhere to the signals and warning signs. Safety has been a core value at CN for more than 100 years and we want to continue to collaborate with the communities where we operate to reinforce a strong safety culture."- Stephen Covey, chief of police and chief security officer at CN

Rail Safety Week A ctivitiesRail safety week activities will look different this year. However, CN's efforts to get the rail safety message out will be stronger than ever. Rail safety never takes a break and, as proud neighbours, we continue to work with Operation Lifesaver, our communities and local authorities, CN Police Service officers and other CN employees to help prevent accidents and injuries at rail crossings, and ensure everyone's safety on and around railroad infrastructure year-round.

As a responsible global railroad that links communities to markets around the world, CN is taking all necessary steps to protect our employees, communities, customers, vendors and partners, in response to the unprecedented challenges associated with the pandemic. CN continues to invest into rail safety and this year, despite the pandemic, is inviting all the communities across its network to participate in activities, at a safe distance, to promote rail safety.

Rail Safety is a Shared ResponsibilityTogether with the cities, towns and Aboriginal communities CN serves, they have created powerful allies in promoting the rail safety messages in their communities. Last year, more than 200 communities across CN's network signed resolutions or proclamations in support of Rail Safety Week.

About CN PoliceEvery year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of events along CN's network across eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states. In addition to patrolling CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

