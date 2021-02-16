Rahel Rasu (Photo: Business Wire)

IPG Mediabrands today announced that Rahel Rasu has been named Global Chief Communications Officer. Reporting directly to IPG Mediabrands Global CEO Daryl Lee, Rasu will drive internal and external communications strategy for the global media agency network, with responsibility over corporate brand and reputation management, thought leadership, media relations, social media, analyst and influencer relations, employee communications and corporate social responsibility.

"It is exciting to have Rahel onboard to help us raise our voice as a global media network with a strong perspective on the world. Rahel understands the power of culture and believes in communications that support our people, our clients, our brands and our values," said Lee. "Her partnership across the organization will be invaluable as we continue to share our vision for a tech-supported but humanity-centered media future."

Rasu returns to IPG after a successful stint as Head of Global Communications at DDB Worldwide. Prior to DDB she worked as SVP, Global Communications at IPG's McCann Worldgroup where she collaborated with leadership to create opportunities for McCann's brand, executives and clients. Before McCann, Rasu worked in research at Ad Age's DataCenter. While at Ad Age, she worked with leading agency and brand sources to help gather, verify and assess data across multiple disciplines including Media, Digital, Search, Direct, Promotions and Public Relations for the publication's annual reports and Fact Packs.

ABOUT MEDIABRANDS:

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Report. Mediabrands manages approximately $40 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients and provides strategic services and solutions across its award-winning, full-service agency networks UM and Initiative and through its innovative marketing specialist companies Reprise, Magna, Orion, Rapport, Healix, Mediabrands Content Studio and the IPG Media Lab. Mediabrands clients include many of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors. The company employs more than 13,000 marketing experts in more than 130 countries representing the full diversity of humanity. For more information, please visit our website: www.ipgmediabrands.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.

