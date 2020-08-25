Ragnarok X: Next Generation Available For Pre-registration And CBT In Taiwan, Hong Kong And Macau

Seoul, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that pre-registration for Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a new MMORPG mobile game, has been opened on August 25 and CBT has been started in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau from August 24 to September 9, 2020.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation will be published by ByteDance Ltd. ("ByteDance"), a multinational content platform company, and Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. ("GVC"), Gravity's wholly‑owned subsidiary in Taiwan, will support ByteDance as a joint publisher.

Gravity recently has signed a joint publishing contract with ByteDance for the successful launch and service of Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Various feedbacks through CBT will be taken into the game so that local users would be satisfied with it.

[Official Pre-registration Website] https://rox.gnjoy.com.tw/pre-register

[CBT Link on Google Play] https://app.adjust.com/t9mncbx

