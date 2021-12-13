Ragnarok: The Lost Memories Grand Launch In The Philippines, Singapore And Malaysia On December 13, 2021

Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, GRAVITY GAME HUB PTE. LTD. ("GGH") has officially launched Ragnarok : The Lost Memories , a Cinematic Newtro RPG mobile game, in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia on December 13, 2021.

Ragna r o k: The Lost Memories is the first story mobile game based on Ragnarok and users can enjoy the game like a movie with lots of interesting elements.

After Premiere Start which users can play in advance was opened on December 9, 2021, it has been changed to official services from December 13, 2021.

Furthermore, various events will be provided to celebrate the launch of Ragnaro k: The Lost Memories in game and communities.

[Ragnarok: The Lost Memories_Official Website] https://tlm.gnjoy.asia/

[Ragnarok: The Lost Memories_Official Facebook Fanpage]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokTLMSGMYPH/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

