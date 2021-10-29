Ragnarok Origin Set To Release In The United States And Canada And Ragnarok Classic Officially Launched In Thailand

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) ("Gravity" or "Company"), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game, will be launched in the United States and Canada on November 10, 2021, and its wholly‑owned subsidiary in Thailand, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. ("GGT") has officially launched Ragnarok Classic in Thailand on October 28, 2021.

Ragnarok Origin was previously launched in Korea on July 7, 2020 and in Japan on June 28, 2021. The game successfully ranked as the fourth in top grossing of Google Play and App Store in Korea, and the first in free download in Google Play and App Store on the first day of its release in Japan.

The Closed Beta Test("CBT") was held from September 23 to September 27, with servers in the United States and Canada, and received positive feedbacks from players. Over 500,000 sign-ups have been achieved in the pre-registration opened on August 10, 2021.

Ragnarok Classic is the new server of Ragnarok Online that was relaunched in Thailand on May 28, 2020 and includes nostalgic contents to excite game players. More than 200,000 players pre-registered on the official website.

[Ragnarok Origin_Pre-registration Website] https://ragnarok-origin.com/

[Ragnarok Classic_Official Website] https://roc.gnjoy.in.th/

