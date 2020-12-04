RADxx Announces 4th Annual Award Winners For Outstanding Leadership In Medical Imaging Informatics

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Women (#RADxx) , a networking group for the advancement of women in imaging informatics, today announced the winners of the 4th annual RADxx Awards . Winners of the RADxx Trailblazer, Advocate, Champion, and Rising Star Awards will be introduced in a virtual panel hosted by Dr. Geraldine McGinty and sponsored by Ambra Health on Tuesday, December 8th from 1-2pm ET. Register to attend the virtual RADxx awards unveiling here .

The outstanding individuals who have helped to lead the way for women in medical imaging informatics are as follows.

RADxx Trailblazer: Dr. Cheryl Petersilge

Dr. Petersilge is a pioneer in the field of imaging informatics. She is currently CEO and Founder of Vidagos, a consulting company that provides enterprise imaging strategy and expertise to healthcare providers. Her latest venture builds on over 20 years of leadership experience and innovation in imaging and informatics at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals of Cleveland . She has held numerous academic appointments and industry leadership designations, including being named one of three US representatives to the HIMSS International Center of Excellence for development of the Digital Imaging Adoption Model.

RADxx Advocate: Dr. Alex Towbin

Dr. Towbin is a radiologist, the Neil D. Johnson Chair of Radiology Informatics, and associate chief of Radiology, Clinical Operations and Radiology Informatics at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Society of Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM), co-chairs the HIMSS/SIIM Enterprise Imaging Committee, co-chairs the American College of Radiology Data Science Institute Non-Interpretive Panel, and serves on the American College of Radiology/Radiological Society of North America Common Data Element Steering Committee. In addition to his expertise in pediatric imaging, he is a noted author, speaker, researcher, and advocate for increasing female representation within the field of imaging informatics.

RADxx Champion: Dr. Ann Scherzinger

Dr. Scherzinger is a Professor of Radiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where she served as Chief of the Radiological Sciences Division and as a Medical Physicist supporting PACS, CT, and Ultrasound at University of Colorado Hospital. She was their first RIS-PACS administrator and supported the implementation of three PACS systems. Currently, she supports special informatics projects at University Hospital, focusing on quality and safety issues. She is an Imaging Consultant to the School of Medicine Medical Student Curriculum Committee and serves as an instructor in imaging for medical students, graduate students, and technologists, at the University of Colorado . She has been on the Board of Directors of SIIM and is currently the chair of the Education Committee. Throughout her distinguished career focused on informatics as well as the utilization of medical imaging for research and education, she has mentored countless women and men in the fields of Imaging Informatics.

RADxx Rising Star: Dr. Carol Wu

Dr. Wu is a thoracic radiologist and Professor of Radiology at MD Anderson Cancer Center where she has interests in imaging diagnosis and staging of lung and esophageal cancer, lung cancer screening, and pitfalls of CT in oncologic imaging. Dr. Wu is a rising star in informatics. She was co-author on the seminal work on ethics of AI in radiology, a collaboration between several European and North American radiological societies. She is an active member of various radiology organizations and serves as the Chair of the Big Data Committee of the Society of Thoracic Radiology in addition to being a member of the Radiology Informatics Committee of RSNA and Informatics Commission of ACR.

"RADxx has long sought to make our profession more diverse and inclusive -- a goal that has taken on new urgency in 2020. This year's RADxx nominations have achieved tremendous professional success, while mentoring, teaching and inspiring those around them," said Geraldine McGinty MD, MBA, FACR, RADxx co-founder, ACR President and Chief Strategy and Contracting Officer, Weill Cornell Medicine Physician Organization.

Launched in 2017 at the annual RSNA conference, the RADxx Awards were met with an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm and highly qualified nominations. Annual award winners are selected by the RADxx executive committee from eligible submissions. The awards are part of RAD Women's overall mission to address the underrepresentation of women in imaging informatics.

About RADxx: RAD Women (#RADxx), is a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems. RADxx is an initiative supported by Ambra Health and led by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders including RADxx co-founder Dr. Geraldine McGinty. Since its founding in 2016 at the annual RSNA Conference, the RADxx community has grown to hundreds of members of all genders interested in increasing diversity in medical imaging. An annual awards ceremony is hosted each year recognizing leaders and advocates in the radiology and informatics space.

