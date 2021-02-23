Radview Software Completes Financing Round, Accelerates Development Of New Product Line And Expands Marketing Activities

Rosh Ha'ain, Israel, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radview Software Ltd. ("Radview" or the "Company"; OTC Pink: RDVWF), a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions, announced today that it had closed a financing round from a consortium of investors.

The funds will be used to boost the Company's marketing and business development activities, expand its product line, and solidify its technological leadership.

Avraam Fried, who led the financing round and joined the Company's Board of Directors, noted: "We have identified in Radview a unique combination of superior proven technology and rare domain expertise. We believe that the financing shall allow Radview to expand its business and capitalize on the currently favorable market conditions."

Eyal Shalom, Radview's CEO, added: "We are delighted to have won the confidence and support of our new investors.The investment enables us to launch a more aggressive go-to-market plan and to solidify our technological leadership further as we work towards making Radview, the leading load and performance testing company."

Radview Software (OTC Pink: RDVWF) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade performance and load testing solutions that enable organizations to achieve the level of performance essential for business success today.

Leveraging its innovative and reliable WebLOAD performance testing platform, Radview empowers hundreds of Enterprises and SMBs with faster time-to-market of websites and web applications.

The platform offers increased speed in scripts and tests development, analysis, and performance validation, with top notch reliability, underlined by world-class support of performance experts.

The company has offices in the US, EMEA, and an expanding global network of distributors and partners.

For more information about Radview Software and its products, visit www.radview.com

For more information:Liron Klein, CFOlirone@radview.com