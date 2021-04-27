Radixweb Surges Ahead With Rapid Expansion Plan - Launches New Corporate Office

With New Age Infrastructure, Radixweb Continues its Journey of Growth as an Outstanding Offshore Software Development Partner and Employer

ARTESIA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radixweb, a global leader in the field of Custom Software Development and Consultation, has spread its wings further. Launching a coming-of-age corporate office with neo-modern amenities, the brand aims to propel its continuous efforts towards enterprise digital transformation by generating high business value for its clients and employees.

With an aim to reshape the skyline of software solutions, the famed IT consultation brand has built a brand-new set up across a 75000 sq. ft. area that accommodates six smartly designed work floors. It has 700 highly advanced workstations accompanied by dual monitor setups that aid disruptive innovation strategies. Radixweb has also integrated high configuration devices to aid complex project deliveries. An eclectic mix of grandiose and functionality, Radixweb's new office is one infrastructural gem that has truly gone world-class.

The new workspace is pure bliss to Radixweb's global clientele and partner network of 4000+ enterprises and dynamic team of 450+ tech geeks.

Radixweb has named its new hub Ekyarth, a meeting ground for commitment, values, and technology. It is in true sense an employee-focused workplace offering state-of-art facilities. From huge parking for its visitors, creative spaces to an enormous cafeteria, the architecture and interior decorations of this new techie paradise speaks of subtlety. The foyer, corridors, common areas, C suite cabins, and conference rooms - everything is designed in an open office approach.

Radixweb's New Office boasts of the following features:

75000 sq. ft. smartly designed space with natural lighting

700+ advanced work stations

Hi-tech meeting and conference rooms

Thoughtfully designed creative zones for brainstorming

Round-the-clock power availability and monitoring systems

Scalable network architecture, robust data protection

Huge parking, enormous cafeteria, and relaxation zones

Safety and green compliant building

Divyesh Patel, CEO of Radixweb states, "Ekyarth equally belongs to Radixians and our clients. A long-standing dream that is now a reality. Ekyarth stands as a fitting symbol of all the effort our teams have put in and all the adulation we have received from our clients and their continuous trust in us."

A globally famed name in the sphere of software outsourcing services and IOT Development, Radixweb has leveled up its tech quotient by plugging in highly efficient communication devices that foster seamless virtual and in-person meets.

Radixweb has turned out to be one of those firms who translated their green vision into reality - the entire facility is backed by solar-power. The facility also has an upcoming relaxation area - a gym room and a gaming room for its employees for the much-needed mental stimulation amidst deadlines.

Radixweb's Ekyarth has truly emerged as one of the poshest new office spaces for tech geeks. It speaks of the brand's high infrastructural prowess and the zeal to drive technology innovations through cutting-edge software solutions. With the launch of an ubercool office, Radixweb truly outmatches many world-class offices.

Related Images

radixweb-logo.jpg Radixweb Logo Radixweb: Your One-stop Offshore Outsourcing Partner

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radixweb-surges-ahead-with-rapid-expansion-plan---launches-new-corporate-office-301277447.html

SOURCE Radixweb