Radius Health To Participate In The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RDUS) today announced that management will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, followed by investor meetings.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About RadiusRadius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS ® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:Ethan HoldawayEmail: investor-relations@radiuspharm.comPhone: (617) 583-2017