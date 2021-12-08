Radius Announces Results From The WearABLe Trial Evaluating Abaloparatide Transdermal System In Postmenopausal Women With Osteoporosis

The wearABLe study did not demonstrate non-inferiority of abalo-TDS to TYMLOS®

Lumbar spine BMD at 12 months vs. baseline for abalo-TDS was +7.1% vs. TYMLOS +10.9%

Both abalo-TDS and TYMLOS 12-month results are considered clinically meaningful

Abalo-TDS was well tolerated with no significant safety signals identified

Trial data and technical details to be fully analyzed and then utilized as a basis for future plans

BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RDUS), today announced phase 3 topline results from the wearABLe study evaluating the non-inferiority (NI) of abaloparatide transdermal system (abalo-TDS) compared to abaloparatide subcutaneous injection (TYMLOS) in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

The wearABLe study did not meet its primary endpoint of NI for abalo-TDS 300 micrograms (ug) vs. TYMLOS 80 ug in the percent change from baseline in lumbar spine (LS) bone mineral density (BMD) at 12 months based on a NI margin of 2.0%.

PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Abalo-TDS group demonstrated an increase of 7.1% (95% CI: 6.2, 8.0) vs. baseline

TYMLOS group demonstrated an increase of 10.9% (95% CI: 9.9, 11.8) vs. baseline

Treatment difference: -3.7% (95% CI: -5.0, -2.4)

SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Percent change in total hip and femoral neck BMD at 12 months vs. baseline:

Abalo-TDS group: total hip and femoral neck BMD increased by an avg. of 2.0% and 1.9%

TYMLOS group: total hip and femoral neck BMD increased by an avg. of 3.7% and 3.4%

SAFETY RESULTS

Incidence of severe or serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs): similar in both groups

More subjects in the abalo-TDS group reported TEAEs related to the application site as compared to the TYMLOS group

Fewer subjects in the abalo-TDS group had TEAEs leading to study drug withdrawal, interruption, or discontinuation than in the TYMLOS group

DATA FROM PREVIOUS TYMLOS REGISTRATIONAL STUDY (ACTIVE, BA058-05-003)

TYMLOS group LS BMD increase at 12 months vs. baseline: 9.1%

Teriparatide group LS BMD increase at 12 months vs. baseline: 7.9%

The wearABLe study data and technical details are to be analyzed and utilized as a basis for future abalo-TDS plans.

Bruce Mitlak, MD, Chief Medical Officer, commented, "We are pleased to see a clinically meaningful increase in lumbar spine and hip bone mineral density versus baseline for patients receiving the transdermal system. Despite missing the non-inferiority margin, the transdermal system demonstrated a clear bone building benefit to patients and was well tolerated with less than 10% of patients experiencing TEAEs leading to discontinuation." Dr. Mitlak continued, "TYMLOS is an outstanding molecule - it exceeded our efficacy expectations in this trial and with the recently completed ATOM study in men with osteoporosis, we remain highly committed to meeting the needs of our patients."

About RadiusRadius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi Syndrome.

About TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injectionTYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.

About the Abaloparatide Transdermal System and wearABLe Phase 3 StudyThe abaloparatide transdermal system was developed in a collaboration between Radius and Kindeva Drug Delivery ("Kindeva") (formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems) with the application of Kindeva's innovative microstructured transdermal system technology. The Phase 3 wearABLe study is the first pivotal study to evaluate treatment using a novel non-injectable delivery of an anabolic therapy. The wearABLe study is a pivotal, randomized, open label, active-controlled, bone mineral density non-inferiority bridging study that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of abaloparatide transdermal system versus TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection in approximately 500 patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The primary endpoint of the study is the percentage change in lumbar spine BMD at 12 months.

About the ACTIVE Phase 3 StudyThe ACTIVE pivotal Phase 3 fracture prevention trial, Study BA058-05-003, was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 2,463 postmenopausal osteoporotic women randomized to receive daily doses of one of the following for 18 months: 80 ug of abaloparatide; a matching placebo; or the approved dose of 20 ug of teriparatide. Study medication was self-administered daily by subcutaneous injection for a maximum of 18 months. The primary efficacy endpoint was the number of patients treated with abaloparatide-SC with incident vertebral fractures at the end of treatment as compared to those who received placebo. The pre-specified secondary efficacy parameters included, among other endpoints, reduction in the incidence of non-vertebral fractures; changes in BMD of the spine, hip, and femoral neck from baseline to end of treatment as assessed by DXA and as compared to teriparatide; and the number of hypercalcemic events in abaloparatide-SC treated patients when compared to teriparatide at end of treatment.

