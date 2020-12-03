Radioplayer Android Automotive App Launches On New Polestar Cars

Polestar 2 features the first embedded infotainment powered by the Android Automotive OS Working in partnership with Google, Radioplayer has been one of the first to develop an Android Automotive version of its radio app TORONTO, Dec.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Radioplayer Canada, the radio streaming app that delivers more than 500 radio stations to Canadian listeners across multiple platforms, has partnered with Google to launch one of the first apps developed on the new Android Automotive Operating System (OS) in the new Polestar 2 electric car. Radioplayer has been chosen as a launch app for the new Polestar 2, the innovative electric car brand from Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, which features the first embedded infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS.

Working with the team at Google, Radioplayer has been one of the first organizations to develop an Android Automotive version of its radio app, which will be recommended to drivers of vehicles sold in Canada and other Radioplayer countries via a 'Playout Auto Install' process. This status is only available to a handful of partner apps, pre-selected by Google.

The Radioplayer Android Automotive app features live stations and on-demand/podcast shows from thousands of broadcasters, offering recommendations, voice-search, and now-playing information.

The Polestar 2 will roll out across North America beginning in November. Google and Polestar are coordinating with Radioplayer Canada, to ensure they deliver the best possible radio experience in this innovative new infotainment system.

The development of Android Automotive-compatible versions of its mobile app is the first step for Radioplayer in ensuring hybrid capability (merging broadcast radio with online streams, logos, podcasts, and rich visuals) for all apps in Android Automotive.

Michael Hill, Radioplayer Managing Director Worldwide said, "We're delighted to be supporting the launch of the Polestar 2. Radio has always been front-and-centre in car entertainment systems and our aim is to ensure that continues by developing smart radio interfaces which deliver the next-generation audio experiences that listeners expect. We will be developing Android Automotive capability which supports the merging of broadcast radio with online content, in a rich hybrid implementation. Radioplayer is proud to be leading this work on behalf of our thousands of international member stations."

"We are delighted to deliver the world's first car to feature Android Automotive OS from the factory," said Hugues Bissonnette, Country Manager for Polestar. "In order to get the most from the system a driver can explore the App offering in Google play, and we are pleased to include Radioplayer Canada amongst the launch selection of Apps available."

In an era of rapidly changing listener habits, Radioplayer Canada has expanded from being available on iOS, Android devices and online, to a growing number of streaming platforms and smart speaker devices, including Amazon Echo, Amazon Fire TV, Sonos, BOSE, Google Chromecast, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, among others. Radioplayer maintains a core focus on the in-car experience, with a growing number of automotive partnerships .

Radioplayer Canada is also Radioplayer Worldwide's largest participant with more station involvement than any other country, including CBC/Radio-Canada and the stations of Bayshore Broadcasting, Blackburn Radio, Blackgold Radio, Byrnes Communications, CAB-K Broadcasting, Central Ontario Broadcasting, Cogeco Media, Corus Radio, Durham Radio, Golden West Broadcasting, Harvard Broadcasting, Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, Rawlco Radio, Rogers Media, RNC Media, Saskatoon Media Group, Stingray, Vista Radio, and Westman Communications Group, as well as the National Campus and Community Radio Association (NCRA/ANREC), among others.

About Radioplayer Canada

Radioplayer Canada is a collaborative partnership that brings together a consortium of Canadian radio broadcasters to provide listeners with a world-class streaming experience across a variety of platforms, connected devices, and in-car. Radioplayer Canada unites broadcasters, fosters competition on content, and allows radio to compete with other digital forms of audio. For more, see radioplayer.ca or follow @radioplayercanada on Twitter.

About Radioplayer Worldwide

Radioplayer Worldwide is a group of collaborating broadcasters across Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Norway, Peru, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. They work alongside Radioplayer UK to explore opportunities for international technological collaboration across radio. For more, see radioplayerworldwide.com or follow @rpworldwide on Twitter.

