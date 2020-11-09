Radiologic Technologists Play Crucial Role In COVID-19 Diagnosis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to spread in communities throughout the country, Americans rely on radiologic technologists to provide high-quality care for patients affected by this often-devastating disease. National Radiologic Technology Week® is a timely reminder that every day, radiologic technologists are working tirelessly in hospitals and clinics across the country to care for the sick and injured.

Chest x-rays and CT scans are critical imaging tools used in evaluating the respiratory complications related to coronavirus.

Radiologic technologists perform tens of thousands of x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, mammography, nuclear medicine, cardiac and vascular interventional, and ultrasound procedures every week. The high-quality images are crucial in a health care team's ability to diagnose or rule out diseases and injuries.

When patients are placed on ventilators for breathing assistance, radiologic technologists use imaging procedures so appropriate placement can be verified. Radiation therapists, too, are essential workers on the frontlines in the fight against cancer. Their work with oncology patients is crucial, and it continues every day, even during a pandemic. In addition, military radiologic technologists, radiologist assistants, department managers, educational program directors and others work hard every day to ensure that current and future patients receive the best care possible.

NRTW® is marked annually to recognize the essential role of the more 340,000 registered and certified radiologic technologists in the United States. The observance takes place each year during the week of Nov. 8 to commemorate the discovery of the x-ray by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen on Nov. 8, 1895.

This year, the week-long celebration takes place Nov. 8-14 and coincides with the centennial anniversary of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, founded in 1920, and now the world's largest radiologic science association. ASRT has a profound commitment to the ongoing support and advancement of radiologic technologists by protecting patient safety, advancing health care standards and promoting and enhancing the profession.

