Radiance Technologies Wins Comparably Award For Best Company Leadership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, today announced the company won the award for Best Company Leadership 2021 from Comparably, one of the fastest-growing culture and career monitoring sites in the U.S.

"As the world was plagued by the pandemic of the past year, employees needed executives who could lead with strength and compassion," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "This year's list of best leadership teams is a testament to how senior managers from organizations like Radiance Technologies worked together to get through one of the most challenging times in history."

As an 100% employee-owned company, Radiance takes leadership development very seriously. Radiance strives to invest heavily in identifying, cultivating, and empowering leaders throughout all levels of its structure and is honored to receive this new award as well as Comparably's Best Engineering Teams award earlier this year.

"To be considered one of the Best Leadership Teams in corporate America is humbling." said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. "We take leadership seriously at Radiance and make significant investments to ensure that we have and continuously develop the leaders needed to perpetuate the company. Our employee-owners deserve high-quality leaders. I am glad that they recognize our efforts."

With 900+ employees and over a dozen locations nationwide, Radiance is dedicated to building the next generation of leaders to perpetuate the employee-owned company. Radiance believes that leadership is best achieved through service to others, that its employee-owners exemplify this quality and will be instrumental in shaping the industry's technological development, and superior defense capabilities.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence. Radiance's ownership culture is driven by the values of Ownership, Integrity, Ingenuity and Servanthood. Their mission is to provide solutions to impossible problems.

About Comparably:

Comparably ( www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

