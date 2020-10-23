Radiance Technologies Welcomes Ms. Jamie N. Jones As Director Of Radiance University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) is proud to welcome Ms. Jamie N. Jones as the company's new Director of Radiance University. In this role, she will lead corporate learning and talent development initiatives, and serve our employee-owners through the enhancement and advancement of individual and corporate capability.

"We're all in on the idea that the company that builds the most capable workforce and strongest leaders will prosper and perpetuate," said Ms. Cindy Santy, Radiance Chief Capabilities Officer. "Jamie intuitively understands the skills that are in demand in our market and I'm excited to partner with her as Radiance grows our leadership pipeline."

Ms. Jones brings over 20 years of experience in the Talent Acquisition, Management, and Development space, with the last 5 years being more focused on Talent Acquisition and HR strategy. Prior to joining Radiance, she led the Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams at various DoD high-tech firms, and spent time lecturing at her alma mater. Ms. Jones earned a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources by HRCI.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

More information about the company available at: www.radiancetech.com

Contact: Kacey Clark (256) 517-7935 Kacey.Clark@radiancetech.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiance-technologies-welcomes-ms-jamie-n-jones-as-director-of-radiance-university-301158974.html

SOURCE Radiance Technologies