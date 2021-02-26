Radiance Technologies Welcomes Mr. Tim Massey As Vice President Of Strategy And Operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) is proud to welcome Mr. Tim Massey as the company's new Vice President of Strategy and Operations. In this role, he will provide operational and strategic support of the company's Defense Sector. He will be responsible for business development and strategy, as well as oversite on program execution and planning.

"Tim is a highly accomplished leader with a demonstrated track record of leading dynamic and high performing organizations," said Mr. Tim Tinsley, Radiance's Defense Sector Executive Vice President.

Mr. Massey started his career at Boeing in Huntsville developing operational crew procedures for NASA's International Space Station. Over the course of his 29-year career he also supported the intelligence community and other DoD agencies with ballistic and surface-to-air missile modeling and threat definition, radar modeling and simulation, intelligence analysis, and joint US-Israeli ballistic missile development programs.

Mr. Massey graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering and later earned a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville specializing in satellite formation control.

