Radiance Technologies Welcomes Mr. Kacey Clark As Director Of Marketing, Communications, And Brand Engagement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) is proud to welcome Mr. Kacey Clark as the company's Director of Marketing, Communications, and Brand Engagement. In this role, he will bring leadership and focus to our corporate marketing and communication efforts, further strengthening Radiance's strategic vision and expanding our national presence and brand identity.

"His data-driven marketing approach and experience in brand positioning make him a perfect fit for this moment at Radiance," said Ms. Cindy Santy, Radiance Chief Capabilities Officer.

Mr. Clark brings over 12 years of experience in integrated, multi-channel marketing and strategic leadership. Prior to joining Radiance, he led marketing departments at the North Carolina State Theater, New England College of Business, and PeopleHedge Inc. He brings DoD experience, having served as a Program Analyst at U.S. Army Precision Fires and attending the United States Military Academy at WestPoint. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Northeastern University.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

