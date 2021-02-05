Radiance Technologies Partners With Kettering Health Network To Offer Health Care To Employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies has partnered with Kettering Health Network to offer health care services to their employees in Beavercreek.

Eligible Radiance Technologies employees and their dependents covered under the company's health insurance plan will have access to care at the Beaver View Health Center.

"Kettering Health Network is proud to partner with Radiance Technologies to make high-quality health care easily available to their employees," said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network.

Radiance employees and their dependents will have certain services covered at no cost to them including treating acute minor illnesses and preventive care.

"Radiance always strives to put our people first, so we are thrilled to provide this access to this world-class health services system to our employee-owners," said Bill Bailey, CEO of Radiance Technologies. "A compassionate, people-centric organization, Kettering Health Network's services will improve the quality of life and medical care for hundreds of Radiance families as we continue to grow in Ohio."

"The Dayton community has relied on Kettering Health Network as the gold standard in healthcare for the past 50 years," said Rita Hill, Executive Vice President of Radiance's National Security Sector. "Kettering Health Network's Beaver View Health Center provides convenient, quality health care just 10 minutes from the Radiance Beavercreek campus. We are proud to partner with them to make it easier for our employee-owners and their families to access the medical care that they need."

