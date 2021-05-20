Radian To Webcast Real Estate Segment Investor Day

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) - Get Report today announced that it will host a virtual Real Estate Segment Investor Day on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The company's senior leaders will provide an update on its strategy and plans for Radian's title and digital real estate businesses, including the upcoming launch of some highly innovative digital products and services across its title and real estate platforms.

The event will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts following the live broadcast, for a period of one year.

Earlier this year, Radian provided an overview of some of the company's recently developed technology-driven innovations. View the video for highlights of many of the digital products and services that will be discussed on June 10.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) - Get Report is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520006054/en/