Radian Expands Integration With Mortgage Cadence To Include Title And Settlement Services

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) and Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, today announced an expanded integration to include Radian's title and settlement services provided by Radian Settlement Services, Inc.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) - Get Report and Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (ACN) - Get Report company, today announced an expanded integration to include Radian's title and settlement services provided by Radian Settlement Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, within the Mortgage Cadence Platform.

Through the enhanced Radian integration, Mortgage Cadence clients can now access Radian's suite of insured and non-insured title and settlement services via Mortgage Cadence's Collaboration Center, in addition to Radian's industry-leading mortgage insurance services.

The Collaboration Center enables mortgage lenders, title agents and settlement services firms to work together seamlessly and securely. It eliminates the need for clients to rekey data into a separate system or leave the Mortgage Cadence platform to order services.

Radian is a leading agent of change in the title and settlement services space, with a centralized model focused on innovative pricing solutions that are simple and clear. With a streamlined approach to the title and settlement process on a national scale, Radian delivers more efficient solutions to mortgage originators.

"Radian's integration with Mortgage Cadence is part of our continued strategic focus on digital solutions that simplify and accelerate the mortgage and real estate transaction for our customers and their borrowers," said Eric Ray, Radian's Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer. "By adding title and settlement services to our existing mortgage insurance offerings on the Mortgage Cadence Platform, we are enabling electronic transmission of data and reports for fewer steps and faster turn times."

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry's most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to enable an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of your business. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) - Get Report is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005123/en/