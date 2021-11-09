Radian Announces Closing Of $484 Million Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) - Get Radian Group Inc. Report today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc. has obtained $484 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage from Eagle Re 2021-2 Ltd. (Eagle Re). The excess of loss reinsurance covers eligible mortgage insurance policies written by Radian Guaranty predominantly from January 1, 2021 through and including July 31, 2021. Eagle Re is a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty.

Eagle Re has funded its reinsurance obligations by issuing five classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes (ILNs) with a 12.5-year maturity and 7-year call option to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. The ILNs are non-recourse to Radian Group and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

The ILNs issued by Eagle Re consist of the following five classes:

$118,341,000 Class M-1A Notes with a coupon equal to one-month SOFR plus 155 basis points

$102,204,000 Class M-1B Notes with a coupon equal to one-month SOFR plus 205 basis points

$145,236,000 Class M-1C Notes with a coupon equal to one-month SOFR plus 345 basis points

$91,445,000 Class M-2 Notes with a coupon equal to one-month SOFR plus 425 basis points

$26,896,000 Class B-1 Notes with a coupon equal to one-month SOFR plus 500 basis points

After closing, investors have the option to exchange their M-1C Notes for proportionate interests in Class M-1C-1 Notes, Class M-1C-2 Notes and Class M-1C-3 Notes (Exchangeable Notes), and the Exchangeable Notes may be exchanged for Class M-1C Notes with the same proportionate interest.

The Notes have been assigned ratings by Moody's of Baa1 (sf) for Class M-1A; Baa3 (sf) for Class M-1B; Ba2 (sf) for Class M-1C and B2 (sf) for Class M-2. In addition, the Notes have been assigned ratings by DBRS, Inc. (DBRS Morningstar) of BBB (high) (sf) for Class M-1A; BBB (low) (sf) for Class M-1B; BB (sf) for Class M-1C; B (high) (sf) for class M-2 and B (sf) for Class B-1.

Additional information about the ILN reinsurance transaction may be found on the Investors section of Radian's website at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/presentations.

