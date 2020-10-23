Radian Announces Closing Of $390 Million Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) - Get Report today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc. has obtained $390 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage from Eagle Re 2020-2 Ltd. (Eagle Re). The excess of loss reinsurance covers eligible mortgage insurance policies written by Radian Guaranty in October 2019 through July 2020, excluding single premium payment policies. Eagle Re is a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty.

Eagle Re has funded its reinsurance obligations by issuing five classes of mortgage insurance-linked notes (ILNs) with a 10-year maturity and 7-year call option to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. The ILNs are non-recourse to Radian Group and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

The ILNs issued by Eagle Re consist of the following five classes:

$130,108,000 Class M-1A Notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 300 basis points

$65,054,000 Class M-1B Notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points

$65,054,000 Class M-1C Notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 450 basis points

$97,581,000 Class M-2 Notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 560 basis points

$32,527,000 Class B-1 Notes with a coupon equal to one-month LIBOR plus 700 basis points

After closing, investors have the option to exchange their M-2 Notes for proportionate interests in Class M-2A Notes, Class M-2B Notes and Class M-2C Notes (Exchangeable Notes), and the Exchangeable Notes may be exchanged for Class M-2 Notes with the same proportionate interest.

The Notes have been assigned ratings by DBRS, Inc. (DBRS Morningstar) and Moody's respectively of BB (high) (sf) and Baa3 (sf) for Class M-1A; BB (sf) and Ba1 (sf) for Class M-1B; BB (low) (sf) and Ba2 (sf) for Class M-1C; B (sf) and Ba3 (sf) for Class M-2 and B (sf) and B1 (sf) for Class B-1.

Additional information about the ILN reinsurance transaction may be found on the Investors section of Radian's website at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/presentations.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) - Get Report is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services..

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that address events, developments or results that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In most cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "goal," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely" or the negative or other variations on these words and other similar expressions. These statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment where new risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

