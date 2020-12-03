Radial Announces Ilias Simpson As Chief Executive Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial , a bpost group company, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced the appointment of Ilias Simpson as Chief Executive Officer of Radial and Parcels & Logistics North America. In his new role, Simpson will draw on his many years of industry experience, and most recently his tenure as Senior Vice President of Fulfillment Services and member of the executive leadership team to lead the company toward continued success and growth.

Simpson comes to the role with expertise in business development, lean implementation, and growth strategies. Since 2017, he led Radial's nationwide operations for fulfillment centers, network optimization, engineering, continuous improvement, and project management efforts. His passion for the company, its employees, and clients are embodied in his leadership approach and understanding of how to further Radial's position as a leader in omnichannel commerce.

"bpost group is transforming successfully into an omni-commerce company following its acquisition of Radial in the U.S., which has achieved a key milestone of profitable growth this year," said Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, CEO bpost group. "Following our internal succession planning and recommendations by the Remuneration Committee, it's my pleasure to welcome Ilias as the newest member of the bpost Group Executive Committee in charge of North American activities."

The decision by bpost group speaks to the company's confidence and continued investment in Radial North America and is an important step in bpost group realizing its goal of becoming a leading global omnichannel provider. He will be the first American on the Group Executive Committee of bpost group, bringing his perspective and deep understanding of the company and its North American clients to the international group.

"It's with great pride that I take on the role of CEO, Radial and Parcels & Logistics North America. Radial's employees and clients are the heart of our business, and I feel strongly about continuing to live by our corporate values and deliver a client-centric approach that builds long-term, strategic relationships with our clients and partners," said Ilias Simpson, CEO Radial. "The retail industry has been impacted like never before with changing consumer behavior and unprecedented e-commerce growth. Many brands are realizing just how important omnichannel solutions are as they quickly adjust to the growing demand and increased need for channels like BOPIS and curbside pickup. With our years of experience, Radial has helped clients quickly adapt and scale to surging e-commerce demand during the early months of Covid, and are partnering with the world's leading retail brands to ensure they are implementing robust omnichannel, fulfillment, customer care, and fraud solutions to deliver seamless customer experiences during peak season and beyond."

Before joining Radial, Simpson held leadership positions at Ryder, Pentair, Halliburton and Cintas. He holds an MBA degree from the University of Dayton and a BA degree in Sociology from the University of North Texas. He is a member of the National Black MBA Association and is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

About RadialRadial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services - especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp .

About bpost groupbpost group is Belgium's leading postal operator and a parcel and e-commerce logistics provider in Europe, North America, and Asia. We deliver mail and parcels to millions of doorsteps and provide logistic services to businesses and consumers. With over 34,000 employees in Belgium and across the globe, bpost group's total operating income amounts to 3,837.8 million EUR, while reducing our impact on the environment and the communities around us.

