RADCOM To Present At The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today that Eyal Harari, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard...

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM(Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today that Eyal Harari, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.

Eyal will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/rdcm/2235068

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides will be available on the day of the presentation from RADCOM's website: www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC 917-607-8654 msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact: Hadar RahavCFO+972-77-774-5011 Hadar.Rahav@radcom.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radcom-to-present-at-the-24th-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301452635.html

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.