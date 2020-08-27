Radcliffe Group Ltd Appoints New Chief Technical Officer And Scientific Director

BOURNE END, England, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Powell ( top right) has been working in technology for over 25 years and spent most of his career working as part of the IT Management team at French Bank BNP Paribas. Wells has held senior roles across development and production, managing large teams across multiple territories. During a career of over 21 years at BNPP, Wells was responsible for leading several strategic projects across electronic trading, ecommerce and digital transformation. His role as CTO at RG will be pivotal to the strategic implementation of the technological infrastructure associated with their data analytics and media production development plans.

Wells Powell comments: " After working with RG on their continued digital transformation as a consultant for 18 months, I am excited to be joining RG on a permanent basis and being involved more formally in the digital strategy of the company. RG deliver high-quality digital content and continually push boundaries to bring new and innovative products for the advancement of educating cardiovascular physicians to market. I look forward to being involved in their continuous growth with this ambitious team."

Sean Delaney ( bottom right) joins RG with a wealth of Medical Education and Communications experience, most recently from his Board position at OmniaMed Communications where he managed the editorial team, led the scientific strategy, and approved all medical content. Prior to that role, Sean was Principal Medical Writer at PCM Scientific. His most notable work included the execution of an award winning CME-accredited outreach programme in heart failure (Winner, Communique Awards 2017). Sean's appointment further emphasizes RG's commitment to the production of world-class medical content. His experience will see him working closely with existing Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Greg Guillory, to oversee the content development process from inception ensuring highest quality standards are adhered to and learning objectives obtained.

Sean Delaney comments: "Having watched from the sideline for several years, I've been consistently impressed by the quality and innovation of RG's digitally-focused content. I'm excited to be joining the team and also bringing some of my own insight and experience from the world of cardiology, to continue the success of RG's medical education."

Liam O'Neill, COO, RG comments: "Both David, myself and the board of directors are delighted that Wells and Sean have chosen Radcliffe Group for the next chapter of their careers. Both have considerable reputations in their respective fields of specialism and it is a real coup to bring them into the leadership group of our growing company. Their expertise and enthusiasm will be crucial to enabling the business to maximise its potential in the coming months and years. We are really excited to welcome them to the Radcliffe team and witness the impact they will inevitably make."

Radcliffe Group Ltd is the holding company of operating businesses Radcliffe Medical Media and Radcliffe Medical Education. Radcliffe Medical Media comprises the Radcliffe Cardiology and Radcliffe Vascular content platforms, publishing six industry-leading open access, peer-reviewed journals: Arrhythmia & Electrophysiology Review (AER), Cardiac Failure Review (CFR), European Cardiology Review (ECR), Interventional Cardiology Review (ICR), US Cardiology Review (USC) and Vascular & Endovascular Review (VER). Radcliffe Medical Education delivers trusted independent CME accredited and non-accredited educational programmes in multiple media formats for the benefit of cardiovascular physicians globally, via its learning management web platform, Radcliffe Education and during in-person medical congresses.

