RackTop Launches New Features In Latest Release To Facilitate Hybrid Cloud Security And Data Protection

FULTON, Md., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RackTop Systems, the pioneer of CyberConverged data security and leader in secure network attached storage technology, today announced the general availability of key features in the BrickStor Security Platform (SP) to facilitate data security and protection for distributed workforces and hybrid clouds. In this unprecedented time, organizations must quickly adapt existing enterprise architectures while adopting work from home models, and in the haste caused by the situation are sacrificing data security and compliance. As cybercrime steadily increases, and overwhelming distractions from the global pandemic bog down IT infrastructure and operations personnel, it's more important than ever to modernize to a Zero Trust rooted converged storage platform. BrickStor SP is ideal for customers who need to securely protect unstructured data, both on premises and in the cloud, without the complexity or security vulnerabilities inherent to integrating existing legacy storage systems with loosely coupled third-party tools.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced every organization worldwide to change the way they conduct business. This has become a pivotal opportunity for companies to select technologies that enhance their security posture while enabling and accelerating business operations. We are seeing our customers quickly adopt these capabilities and improving distributed collaboration. As a result, our customers are less vulnerable to the ransomware and data theft that brings down their competition," said Jonathan Halstuch, CTO for RackTop Systems.

Transparent Data Movement (TDM), Data Protection services, and SecureGFS web sharing and collaboration are three features delivered in the latest BrickStor SP release which facilitate managing the challenges of on-prem, off-prem, and work from home without duplicating data or compromising security and compliance.

Benefits include:

Always-on encryption for remote data

No access to the encryption keys by third party systems

Transparently move data in and out of S3

Elimination of data loss due to exposed S3 buckets

WAN optimized transport for high-speed, high latency links

Share data via audited secure links without copying to 3 rd party services

The BrickStor SP data storage platform was built by Department of Defense veterans to enable enterprise and government customers to effortlessly address rapidly changing data needs both on premises and in the cloud without sacrificing speed, compliance, or security. Flexible software deployment options include RackTop provided turn-key systems, virtual appliance, existing SAN, in the cloud, and on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

These features are available today in BrickStor SP release 22. For more information, please see www.racktopsystems.com .

About RackTop Systems:

RackTop Systems is the pioneer of CyberConvergedTM data security, a new market that fuses data storage with advanced security and compliance into a single platform. Its high-performance Network-Attached Storage (NAS) platform with embedded security, compliance and encryption empowers both government and commercial organizations by protecting data where it resides without the cost, complexity and security vulnerabilities of traditional bolt-on software solutions. Headquartered in Fulton, Md., RackTop was founded in 2010 by veterans of the U.S. intelligence community who have been solving the most complex data and security problems for more than two decades. RackTop's technology has been deployed at numerous organizations in a variety of industries worldwide, including government/DoD/public sector, media/advertising and entertainment, financial services, health care, higher education and life sciences. For more information, visit www.racktopsystems.com and follow on Twitter @RackTop.

Contact: Laura Bednash 888-472-2586 245757@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/racktop-launches-new-features-in-latest-release-to-facilitate-hybrid-cloud-security-and-data-protection-301114924.html

SOURCE RackTop Systems