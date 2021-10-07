Rackspace Technology Provides On-Demand Specialty Expertise With Rackspace Elastic Engineering For ERP

New Offering Maximizes the Value of Existing Applications Stack While Pursuing a Path to Modernizing Application Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP. The offering provides businesses with on-demand access to teams of highly skilled Oracle or SAP ERP application experts available to work side-by-side with customers to shape successful outcomes and provide ongoing advisory, enablement and engineering services.

"This unique service model is a cost-effective route to the high-value and high-impact ERP application expertise businesses need," said Kevin Carroll, General Manager Applications at Rackspace Technology. "Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP provides skilled professionals and flexible expertise that can shift as your roadmap requires without the need for a new service contract."

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP solves many of the common pain points businesses face today by providing flexibility to redirect resources each month, helping address staffing challenges and filling the roles of in-house architects and engineers in the event of employee departures.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a market tipping point, quickly educating organizations on the need to digitize the business with modern cloud ERP systems," said Mickey North Rizza, Program Vice President, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce at IDC.*

Core components included in Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP include:

On-demand access to experts via an established tier of monthly hours to leverage optimal support, organized into a group based on each organization's needs.

Diversified skill sets from an assigned team consisting of an Engagement Manager, lead application engineer, architects and engineers working together as one unit.

Optimal team structure, guaranteeing that regardless of the tier of hours used each month, businesses will always work with the same group of experts.

The ability to leverage accelerators through Rackspace Technology's platform tools and frameworks that can be used across all team Pods for optimal collective knowledge.

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP is available for a customer's on-premises application environment, for Rackspace Private Cloud, or for hyperscaler deployments such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Click here for more information on Rackspace Elastic Engineering for ERP.

*IDC, "Worldwide Enterprise Resource Planning Software Forecast, 2020-2024," #US46540220, June 2020

