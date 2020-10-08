Rackspace Technology Helps Relay42 Deliver Up To 500,000 Customer Data Events Per Second

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, has today announced that its management of Relay42's Amazon Web Services (AWS) IT infrastructure is supporting the AI-driven data business to...

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (RXT) - Get Report, the multicloud solutions provider, has today announced that its management of Relay42's Amazon Web Services (AWS) IT infrastructure is supporting the AI-driven data business to deliver up to 500,000 personalised customer data events per second.

Dutch-headquartered Relay42 turns data into meaningful relationships customers including Air France-KLM, Heineken, Mazda and FedEx. Speed, latency and security are fundamental components in data marketing, all of which AWS provides in its underlying infrastructure, helping Relay42 meet its business objectives of delivering personalised messages and experiences to end users in a matter of seconds.

Rackspace Technology also optimised Relay42's cloud spend via CloudHealth, which identified cost savings of $8,000 per month in the initial months of the pandemic with zero impact on performance.

The global footprint of Rackspace Technology is enabling Relay42's global expansion plans as it aims to double the size of its European and Asian business in 2021. As part of the ongoing project with Rackspace Technology, Relay42 also aims to continue its cloud native journey, further utilising the newest services that AWS rolls out.

Rogier van Nieuwenhuizen, CEO at Relay42, said, "Relay42's transformational culture mirrors that of Rackspace Technology as we both constantly evolve to meet customer demands. We're on a journey to provide data at scale with millions of customers and billions of touchpoints. This is all made possible through Rackspace Technology and its Fanatical Experience on AWS that it delivers to us."

"Rackspace Technology's continued commitment to customers is impressive, and Relay42 is a strong example of how customers benefit from our partnership with this company," said Tony Van Den Berge, Managing Director of EMEA Partner Organization, Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL, "We look forward to working together to create greater value for customers, who in turn can focus on driving the growth of their business."

Bert Stam, General Manager for Northern Europe at Rackspace Technology added, "With the current global economic uncertainty, providing excellent customer experiences are crucial to business stability. Relay42 is at the forefront of exceptional data personalisation which will support its customers during these unsettling times.

"Our team of experts around the world continue to provide the cloud expertise organisations like Relay42 require to scale up and accelerate growth."

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Relay42's platform for Intelligent Journey Orchestration empowers businesses to create meaningful customer relationships by utilizing smart technology to transform fragmented interactions into seamless journeys. Relay42 gives businesses the freedom, flexibility and agility to build sustainable customer relationships, using valuable customer data as a baseline.

Global brands including Air France-KLM, Heineken, Mazda and FedEx rely on Relay42 to anticipate and address customer needs in real time across all online and offline channels. Relay42 is the only platform built for AI-driven customer journeys with real-time connectivity to all systems and touchpoints.

