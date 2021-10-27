SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today it has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

"Rackspace Technology has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization through extensive experience, and expertise with virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure," said Jeff DeVerter, Rackspace Technology Chief Evangelist. "We've been working closely with Microsoft for years and our Rackers make us the go-to provider for support for customers at any stage of their Microsoft Azure adoption."

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Azure Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. Rackspace Technology clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

About Rackspace Technology Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media ContactNatalie SilvaRackspace Technology Corporate Communications publicrelations@rackspace.com