Rackspace Technology Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that executive management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: J.

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) - Get Report today announced that executive management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at approximately 3:40pm ET. The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via this link.

Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at approximately 3:40pm ET. The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via this link. Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation beginning at approximately 3:10pm ET. The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via this link.

Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation beginning at approximately 3:10pm ET. The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via this link. Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at approximately 3:30pm ET. The event will be webcast live which can be accessed via this link.

Event details can also be viewed on the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

IR ContactRackspace Technology Investor Relations IR@rackspace.com

PR ContactNatalie SilvaRackspace Technology Corporate Communications publicrelations@rackspace.com