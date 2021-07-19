Rachel Furst Appointed Co-Chair Lead Counsel For Surfside Condo Collapse Litigation

MIAMI, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman has appointed Attorney Rachel Furst of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen as Co-Chair Lead Counsel in the Champlain Towers South Collapse Litigation.

Attorney Furst will serve alongside Harley S. Tropin of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton LLP. Rachel's responsibilities as the Plaintiffs' Co-Chair include being generally responsible for coordinating the activities of plaintiffs during pretrial proceedings.

This class action lawsuit consolidates numerous individual claims filed by and on behalf of the victims of the tragic Surfside condo collapse June 24. Thus, it primarily names the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, Inc. as the defendant, although allegations of liability have also been made against others.

It is a great honor to represent the victims of the Surfside condo collapse, which devastated not only Miami-Dade County but the entire nation.

Attorney Furst's proven trial skills and her dedication to serving injured South Florida communities confirm her fit as Judge Hanzman's appointment of Co-Chair Lead Counsel. Further, she has litigated many personal injury and wrongful death class action lawsuits in federal and state courts. Presently, she serves as the appointed Liaison Counsel in the January 2021 Short Squeeze Trading Litigation, multidistrict litigation (MDL) pending in the Southern District of Florida. She is also class counsel in a pending case against Ford Motor Company and represents clients in a products liability class action against Allergan, Inc.

Attorney Furst's accolades include her selection to Rising Stars, Super Lawyers®, and as a 40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyers of South Florida awardee. Most importantly, her genuine commitment to uplifting her community has earned her the respect of her peers and clients.

In addition to Attorney Furst's appointment, co-founder of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen, Attorney Stuart Z. Grossman, has also been appointed as the Wrongful Death Damage Liaison Counsel for the Champlain Towers South Collapse Litigation.

Based in Miami, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen is a South Florida trial firm that advocates for victims of catastrophic injury and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, kindly go to grossmanroth.com .

Contact: Lisa Arneaud la@grossmanroth.com (305) 442-8666

