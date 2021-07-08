Rachael Ray® Nutrish® Announces Big Life Recipe Dog Food

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachael Ray ® Nutrish ® announced the availability of its two newest products, this time crafted for dogs 30 pounds and over: Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life ™ Savory Chicken, Veggies & Barley Recipe and Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life ™ Hearty Beef, Veggies & Brown Rice Recipe.

Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life doesn't just nourish big dogs, it makes them feel loved and rewarded with every single bite. Known as Nourish-Bites™, nutrient-packed nuggets with real veggies you can see, it contains real chicken or beef as the #1 ingredient. Both recipes also help support healthy hips and joints, a key concern for pet parents of bigger dogs.

As a brand committed to supporting rescue animals, many of the dogs featured in the Big Life advertisement are originally from shelters. The star of the commercial, an Australian Cattle Dog named Jellybean, was rescued from Deaf Dog Rescue of America in California. Since his adoption, he's mastered many tricks, like passing and catching a basketball, which a meal like Big Life helps to fuel.

"Big Life was crafted for the big dog in your life and not only does it offer a unique blend with tasty, savory morsels, but it also contains protein and fiber to help keep big dogs full and satisfied," said John Spain, Director, Marketing - Rachael Ray Nutrish Dog Food. "We hope every big dog can experience not only a taste of the Big Life, but also the good life - just like Jellybean and the other dogs in our commercial - through the addition of this food in their diets."

"Big dogs fill our hearts and our arms with love and Big Life is a meal experience we've created for them. Keeping their specific needs in mind, it's a winning formula to nourish and help them thrive," said Rachael Ray. "Our life now includes a very big dog and we celebrate her and big rescues like her with Big Life."

Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life Savory Chicken, Veggies & Barley Recipe and Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life Hearty Beef, Veggies & Brown Rice Recipe are available now at retailers such as Amazon, Chewy and Walmart.

About The J. M. Smucker CompanyEach generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers ®, Jif ® and Milk-Bone ® and new favorites like Café Bustelo ®, Smucker's ® Uncrustables ® and Rachael Ray ® Nutrish ®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

